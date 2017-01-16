Wolfgang Blau named president of Condé Nast International

Wolfgang Blau, who currently heads Condé Nast International's digital operations, will become president of the company on August 1 in a move to bring “digital authority to the heart of the organisation's leadership”.

Announced by Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of the company, Blau will replace Nicholas Coleridge, who is stepping down as company president and managing director of Conde Nast's British unit on July 31 after 27 years with the organisation.

Blau has been chief digital officer of Condé Nast International since December 2015, and prior to that he served as executive director of digital strategy for The Guardian group.

"Wolfgang Blau is a rare executive who can combine digital mastery with the journalistic talent and experience needed to redefine excellence in the digital age. He is the ideal person to drive Condé Nast International’s growth," said Newhouse.

Replacing Coleridge in his role as managing director of Condé Nast Britain will be Albert Read, who has been deputy managing director since 2010. He will assume his new role on August 1.

In addition, the company also announced a new executive role, Vogue digital director responsible for the brand's digital business across 21 country markets. Jamie Jouning, currently publisher of British Glamour, will take on this role, created to “better serve its advertisers”. His responsibilities do not include American Vogue.

While James Woolhouse has been appointed to a newly created position, executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. Woolhouse has served as the company's Asia Pacific President, based in Hong Kong, since 2005 and previously held management positions in Britain, Australia and Japan. He will continue to supervise the Asia-Pacific region while taking on wider responsibilities, and will move from Hong Kong to London.

In a further step to reinforce the management team, Jason Miles, the current director of planning, has been named director of finance and strategy, effective immediately.

Image: Wolfgang Blau courtesy of Condé Nast International