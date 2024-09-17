Adidas opens two flagship stores in LA to foster deeper local connection

It is never too early to plan. At least that appears to be the approach of sportswear giant Adidas, which has taken to Los Angeles to open two flagship stores well ahead of the city’s upcoming Olympic Games.

At the new 8428 Melrose store in West Hollywood, a 5,390 square foot space has been designed by Adidas’ in-house creative team, who incorporated minimalist features as a reflection of LA’s energy. Here, coveted collections like Y-3 and Stella McCartney are housed alongside performance products tailored towards the needs of local customers.

Adidas Melrose Avenue store. Credits: Adidas.

Its other location, Originals Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), aims to serve as a tribute to the city’s roots, Adidas said, while also pushing forward “cutting-edge design”. Over two levels, the site will function as a community hub, hosting workshops, events and collaborations that hope to deepen the brand’s ties to LA.

Adidas’ emphasis on the city comes ahead of future global sporting and cultural events, including the 2028 Olympics, for which LA will be the host. It is therefore part of the brand’s efforts to commit to the city through spaces that not only serve as retail locations, but also “cultural beacons”.

Adidas Downtown LA store. Credits: Adidas.

Among these efforts is the establishment of a new creative division within Adidas Originals, ‘OG LA’, in which a new team will be tasked with nurturing local talent while highlighting individuals who contribute to LA’s sports and lifestyle culture in the hope of fostering a deeper connection with the local market.

President of Adidas North America, John Miller, doubled down on this by stating: “The new flagship stores reflect our deep commitment to the city and its dynamic communities, blending creativity, performance, and sustainability to offer products and experiences that resonate with the culture of LA.”