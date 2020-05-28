Afterpay launches program to help shoppers add donations to COVID relief

Afterpay is enabling shoppers to give back to COVID-19 relief. The alternative payments solution provider has launched a new "top up program" that allows customers to add a 1-dollar donation to participating charitable organizations when completing an online purchase using Afterpay.

The program has launched with A Common Thread and Baby2Baby as its initial donation partners. The organizations raise funds and awareness for the American fashion community, and provide basic necessities to children living in poverty, respectively.

Afterpay has also committed over 200,000 dollars to several COVID-19 related charities around, including A Common Thread and Baby2Baby.

"I know I speak for the entire Afterpay team in sharing my excitement and commitment to these two important organizations which are providing critical resources as we re-emerge from this challenging time," Nick Molnar, co-founder and U.S. CEO of Afterpay, said in a statement. "Together, with our Afterpay community, we can make a difference through funding and awareness that will deliver real relief and benefits to both the retail community and moms and children in need."