Belstaff returns to the US with New York City opening

British heritage brand Belstaff has returned to New York City, following its departure in early 2019, with a new store at 62 Gansevoort Street to mark the brand’s world-first workshop concept with a focus on makers and creators within the community.

Belstaff, which exited its Madison Avenue location in early 2019, has returned with a new store in the heart of New York’s Meatpacking District on Gansevoort Street, which it describes as a more “natural home” for the luxury brand.

The 2,000-square-foot store space offers a unique hub for the local area in an evolution of Belstaff’s community-first retail approach, with the new Workshop central to its retail offering, allowing customers the opportunity to restore, repair, and renew their existing or just bought pieces.

The Workshop menu offers customers complimentary re-waxing service, as part of its built-for-life design philosophy, as well as repairs such as zip, buckle, belt, press stud, eyelet replacements, lining repairs, and “general wear and tear” mending, alongside alternation services such as sleeve shortening and trouser and jeans hemming.

In addition, there is a ‘Build Your Own’ customisation service, where the brand’s iconic Trialmaster that was launched in 1948, can be personalised from a range of options including monogramming, patch application, chain stitch embroidery, custom laser design, hand-painted leather and vintage finishing.

These restorations, repairs and customisations will be carried out live in-store, using local craftspeople, added the brand.

Commenting on the opening, Belstaff chief executive officer, Helen Wright said in a statement: “With its working history, eclectic culture, and art and design community, the Meatpacking District is the perfect home for our New York store.

“Today, the neighbourhood is illuminated by a vibrant collective of people, exciting venues and landmarks old and new. The industrial heritage of the area resonates with our story, and this store opening symbolises our commitment to community values, authentic style and local craftsmanship.”

The Workshop will also host a programme of community events with local and global makers and creators, from denim masterclasses to letterpress printing. The first in the series will be a workshop hosted by ‘Man vs Ink’, the Belstaff maker Fred DiMeglio, a designer and screen printer, where customers will be invited to create their own bandanas in store. Sessions will be streamed and shared on Belstaff’s social channels.

To celebrate the opening Belstaff has partnered with other local artisans, including Jimmy DiResta, Glenn Wolk, Aly Reinert, and Christine Rucci (Godmother NYC), who have customised a selection of exclusive, upcycled vintage jackets that will be on sale in-store.

In addition, Belstaff’s creative director Sean Lehnhardt-Moore has curated a selection of exclusive products for the New York store launch including bandanas, vintage Belstaff waxed cotton jackets, an assortment of vintage denim and military bags sourced within the US by Christine Rucci and a limited-edition T-shirt. The exclusive products are available in addition to the brand’s Icons range and autumn/winter 2020 collections.

Belstaff worked with award-winning designers Brinkworth Design on the store design to create what it calls an “open and inviting space,” which takes into consideration the industrial heritage of the area. Hammerite green steel, blackened steel, reeded glass and gold or brass details with industrial finishes, are featured throughout, while glass and timber cabinets sit alongside an antique double-bow cabinet filled with vintage motorcycle props and customised helmets.

To complement the fixtures original Persian carpets and vintage military canvas armchairs have been added to create a relaxed environment, while The Workshop is signified by a bespoke neon sign, white metro tiles, an assortment of tools, and a Railex revolving garment rack system. There is also a hand-sketched map of the Meatpacking District by New York artist Glenn Wolk that will be a focal point on arrival to the store.

Images: courtesy of Belstaff