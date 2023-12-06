Boots opens first ‘Boots Beauty’ concept store

Health and beauty retailer Boots has opened its first ‘Boots Beauty’ concept store at Battersea Power Station, featuring more than 250 curated brands and new industry-leading skin care services.

The opening is part of Boots’ ongoing transformation of its beauty offering, following the revamp of over 170 beauty halls across the UK over the last three years.

The 11,200 square foot store located on Electric Boulevard, Battersea Power Station, showcases “the best of beauty at Boots,” with 250 curated beauty brands across skincare, cosmetics, body care, hair care and fragrance aimed at offering “top-to-toe beauty solutions to suit all budgets”.

The ‘Boots Beauty’ store also includes new brands such as R.E.M Beauty, Kerastase, Shu Uemura and Bubble, which are joining the Boots beauty line-up for the first time in-store and will also launch online at Boots.com.

The concept will also offer free specialist beauty advice, tutorials and demos, including skin scans, scalp analysis and express beauty services. It will also house a private consultation space, where a dermatologist-trained pharmacist will provide one-to-one clinical advice for a variety of conditions, including acne, rosacea, eczema and psoriasis.

Additionally, the store will be home to a new team of 35 Boots Beauty Specialists who, for the first time, will provide customers with free Skin Scan services using a NEXA skin imaging tool for in-depth analysis and advice. Another Boots first sees the retailer offering Dermalux LED Light Treatment services, which uses light waves to accelerate natural skin regeneration and repair.

Boots Beauty concept store at Battersea Power Station Credits: Boots

No7, the UK’s number one skincare brand, will also offer a range of services in the store, including its new Skin Solutions Service. The service supports customers to manage their skin concerns with a series of three free consultations over a twelve-week period using dermatologist-grade technology.

Jenna Ward, head of beauty reinvention at Boots, said in a statement: “The new Boots Beauty store at Battersea Power Station provides a platform for us to test the latest brands and new service innovations before we introduce them to customers shopping in our stores across the country.

“By combining Boots 175 years of pharmacy heritage with our market-leading beauty offering, we can offer accessible and holistic skin care expertise on the high street in a way that’s never been done before. The opening of this new store marks a major milestone in Boots transformation of beauty on the high street.”

Other features include a hair bar offering a professional scalp analysis for support with hair damage and thinning hair, alongside weekly hair demonstrations and styling services from Dyson and Drybar. Boots' new range of premium and professional haircare brands, including Color Wow, OUAI and Wella Professionals will also be available, as well as a range of products for curly, coily and wavy hair types. This includes new to Boots independent brands No Knot Co and Silke London.

While the supersized beauty studio stocks established, global cosmetics brands, including Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, NARS and Huda Beauty, alongside viral makeup brands such as 17., E.l.f, Sculpted by Aimee and HNB Cosmetics.

There is also a new concept Fragrance Discovery Bar with a refill station, interactive product display and a digital fragrance finder to help customers find their perfect scent. As well as a dedicated beauty product recycling station and a free-of-charge gift wrap service.