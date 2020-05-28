Boots to introduce new safe shopping measures

Health and beauty retailer Boots has stated that it is using “lockdown learnings” from the past eight weeks to introduce new safe shopping measures to keep customers and staff safe as the high street prepares to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the beginning of lockdown, Boots was named an essential retailer, with the majority of its stores open to ensure that consumers had access to a pharmacy to get the prescriptions, essential medicines, advice and support they need.

This it states has prepared it ahead of welcoming more customers on the high street when lockdown restrictions are lifted in June.

New and updated safety measures that will be seen across Boots stores include the management of how many people in store, the implementation of a “triaging process” for different customers’ needs, dedicated social distancing champions, one-way routes for selected stores, and more signage to help maintain a 2-metre distance.

In addition, Boots will also be introducing new PPE across its retail portfolio, including additional perspex screens to cover all counters, tills, self-checkouts and areas that have not been recently utilised. Boots was also the first retailer to introduce perspex visors, and its staff will continue to receive them along with other PPE equipment.

Hand sanitising stations are being trialled in stores and key touchpoints will be regularly cleaned.

Boots using “lockdown learnings” to reassure consumers ahead of high street reopening

It did, however, add that there will be some changes to the way people can shop beauty products in-store and that it would be temporary removing testers and face-to-face consultations. Instead, the retailer will be offering the first-ever virtual beauty service with No7. The online video consultations offer 15–20-minute personalised, one-to-one service with a No7 advisor for cosmetic and skincare advice.

Tracey Clements, chief operating officer of Boots UK and ROI said in a statement: “We’ve learnt a great deal over the last eight weeks and the additional measures we are putting in place will allow us to adapt to a radically different retail world. Many of the developments are based on feedback from our colleagues who are looking forward to welcoming back more customers. Hygiene, social distancing and protection for customers and colleagues continues to be our focus.”

To combat worries from many consumers about returning to the high street to shop, Boots also added that it is looking into geo-targeted ads that will let people know when their local store is less busy, and the retailer will also be doubling capacity through its website to facilitate more online orders.

Image: courtesy of Boots