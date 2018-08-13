Chester Barrie to refurbish Savile Row store

British tailor Chester Barrie has announced it is to refurbish its Savile Row store to mark a “new beginning” for the brand under the design direction of creative director, Simon Kirby.

The contemporary tailoring brand is looking to transform the store’s personality into the British tailor’s DNA, with the use of Art deco detailing and "1930s glamour with a contemporary character,” said the Savile Row tailor.

The refurbishment is set to be completed in early September, in time for the launch of its autumn/winter 2018 collection, and will feature weathered brass, solid oak, marble and glass decor, which the brand states is the “appropriate environment” for its consumers to embrace a more “commercial collection” to what they will have seen previously.

In addition, the new store will feature the brand’s newly introduced “Made in England’ range of products, which includes coats and leather goods, with a later drop to include a capsule tailoring collection of handmade English suits. The limited edition of accessories such as umbrella’s, ties, wallets, bags and gloves have all been manufactured in Britain.

The new look Number 19 Savile Row store will also coincide with a new website offering.

Images: courtesy of Chester Barrie - artist impression of store refurbishment