Coal Drops Yard now 80 percent let

The new shopping district at King’s Cross, Coal Drops Yard has confirmed that the development is now more than 80 percent let, as four more fashion and lifestyle brands sign up for stores.

Located within the historic buildings and arches directly adjacent to Granary Square and Regent’s Canal, fashion names Fred Perry, Superga and Danish brand Rains have all been added to the line up of the Heatherwick Studio-designed development, alongside body care and hair brand Aesop.

They join Cos, Wolf and Badger, Paul Smith, Cubitts, Lost Property of London, Beija London, Emin and Paul, Cheaney and Tom Dixon, which have all confirmed to take space at Coal Drops Yard, which aims to have a focus on independent, craft and niche brands.

Anna Strongman, partner at Argent, said in a press release: “We’re thrilled to be able to confirm that another four leading brands will be opening at Coal Drops Yard. To be over 80 percent let, with many more exchanges imminent, is a huge achievement, especially given the challenges in the wider market.

New shopping district almost completely let

“We set out to do things differently, to be able to meet the needs of the stores and shoppers of both today and tomorrow. Through a spirit of collaboration and partnership with entrepreneurial brands, who have reacted to the unique spaces at Coal Drops Yard with excitement and imagination, we have been able to foster a like-minded community, creating a district that is truly innovative.”

Strongman added: "Big names sit directly opposite emerging brands, small pop-ups sit beside multi-space stores and restaurants and cafés fit seamlessly between the shop-fronts. It is a great news story for both London and the UK, and we look forward to inviting all to discover it this October.”

Coal Drops Yard will open to the public on October 26.

Image: courtesy of Coal Drops Yard