Connolly to launch an upcycled collection with pop-up

British classic clothing and leather goods brand Connolly England is launching an upcycled collection with a weekly pop-up at Portobello Market during September.

Connolly has collaborated with fashion stylist and vintage consultant Frank Akinsete, who has upcycled and transformed an edited selection of designs from previous Connolly collections.

Taking inspiration from Connolly's summer exhibition ‘Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue’, Akinsete has worked with 8 different styles of ‘Love My Old Connolly’, using indigo dye to up-cycle jackets, trousers, shirts and liquettes to give vintage pieces new life.

Connolly founder, Isabel Ettedgui said in a statement: "Connolly has been moving into areas I never would have considered pre-Covid, including working with Frank Akinsete to upcycle some pieces to sell at his stall in Portobello Market.

“He has made something new from some beautiful old Connolly pieces, and has breathed new life into them; a beautiful collaboration with a talented new friend.”

To celebrate the collection, the British brand has produced a series of portraits featuring Akinsete, stallholders and shop owners at home in Portobello Market all wearing the collection.

The ‘Love My Old Connolly with Frank Akinsete’ collection will be available exclusively at Akinsete’s stand in Portobello Market, stall 146, every Friday for the month of September.

