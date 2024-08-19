European football Championship drives July retail sales

New figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) have revealed a slight increase in retail sales volumes in the UK for July 2024. According to the data platform, volumes rose by 0.5 percent, following a 0.9 percent drop in June 2024.

Over the year, meanwhile, volumes were up by 1.4 percent to July, due to poor weather in the same month last year. There was also a 1.1 percent increase across the three months to July 2024, when compared with the three months to April 2024.

While non-food store sales volumes rose by 1.4 percent, department stores drove the overarching monthly increase, with volumes up by 4 percent reflecting what ONS said was the strong influence of discounting and sporting events, such as the European football Championship. Textile clothing and footwear stores, on the other hand, saw a slight drop in sales volume to almost -1 percent.

Online spending values, or the amount spent online, increased 2.5 percent during July, and 3.6 percent compared with July 2023.

Commenting on the figures, Matt Jeffers, retail strategy and consulting managing director of Accenture UK & Ireland, told FashionUnited: “A hat-trick of the Euros, Wimbledon and Olympics has brought a moderate boost to retail sales in July, helped along by the warmer weather. With holiday season well underway, retailers benefited from a strong performance in department stores and sports equipment.”

Jeffers remained optimistic about the month ahead, suggesting the ongoing summer holiday period and back-to-school shopping could help continue boosting sales.