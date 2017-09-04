Fashionette opens debut store in Düsseldorf

Fashionette, the online designer handbag store, has opened the doors of its first brick and mortar store in Düsseldorf, Germany. Located on “Königsallee” Boulevard, the debut store offers a curated selection of 250 handbags from 25 designers, including the likes of Prada, Chloe, Gucci and Mansur Gavriel.

"We wanted to create a home for fashionette that would allow our customers to experience the quality and feel of our bags right before their eyes," said Dr. Sebastian Siebert, co-founder of the brand. “The store will offer a special little world where you can be inspired by designer accessories like nowhere else.”

The store's interior has been designed to reflect the atmosphere of a luxurious walk-in closet, with sleek mounted cabinets displaying the handbags, small leather goods, and accessories, creating an inviting environment for consumers. Fashionette's new flagship store also offers customers an intimate level of customer service, similar to that offered on its online store.

The debut store opening comes ahead of fashionette plans to expand in the UK for 2018, as the designer handbag store seeks to expand across Europe. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Fabio Labriola, Ronald Reschke and Dr. Sebastian Siebert, fashionette is the leading online designer handbag store in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, offering more than 4,000 handbags, small leather goods and accessories from established luxury brands, premium brands and upcoming high-end brands.

Photo: Fashionette