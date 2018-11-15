Four more House of Fraser stores to close following failed rental agreement

House of Fraser (HoF) is to shut four more of its stores following a spate of recent closures since the UK retailer was bought out of administration by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct in August.

HoF stores in Lakeside, Metrocentre, Norwich and Nottingham will close in the New Year, after Ashley failed to reach rental agreements with landlord, Intu Properties.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Ashley said: “We had multiple meetings with Intu but we were no further forward after 14 weeks. Unfortunately, these stores now face closing in the new year.”

When Sports Direct acquired House of Fraser for 90 million pounds in August, Ashley announced he would aim to keep 80 percent of HoF stores open - 47 of the 59 stores. That number was fewer than the 31 stores earlier quoted under a CVA.