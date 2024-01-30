Game of cat and mouse: Tory Burch opens pop-up in Los Angeles

Tory Burch has opened the doors of an animal-themed pop-up. While the flagship store in Los Angeles is being renovated, the US fashion label is switching to an alternative address, as announced last week. Together with the US designer and founder of the Opening Ceremony brand, Humberto Leon, a temporary space on Melrose Avenue was transformed into a cat-like shopping experience.

German photographer Walter Schels, known for his unfiltered black and white portraits of celebrities, provided the key inspiration for the shop's design. His animal photographs, which had already appeared in the brand's resort collection, create a real game of 'cat and mouse' in the space, with the animal theme present on the façade of the pop-up in the form of mice as well as inside in the form of cat photos.

Tory Burch LA pop-up interior. Credits: Tory Burch

"Walter's photographs have a human element in the way he looks at the animals and the way they look back," said designer Tory Burch. "He pays the animals the same respect as humans and emphasises their unique personalities and emotions."

Fuzzy rugs and plush-covered shelves and benches set the scene for the brand's latest collection, while pink ceramic stools can be found next to a cat tower. Leon, a long-time friend of Burch, was instrumental in the realisation of the shop concept and cited a special way of marketing the collection as the motivation for the space: garments should appear less expensive, as cheaper and more expensive items can have the same value for owners. "Your concert T-shirt that you got when you were 18 is just as valuable as the latest piece from the catwalk," said the designer.

The pop-up is open until the end of the year at 8483 Melrose Avenue, after which Tory Burch will return to its usual address on Rodeo Drive.