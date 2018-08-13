Global Blue launch VIP lounge in London

Global Blue has extended its VIP Globe Shopping Lounge network with an opening in London on Albemarle Street in the heart of Mayfair, which is expected to attract more than 40,000 guests in its first year.

The 2,580 square foot shopping lounge, offers a unique opportunity for retailers and brands to connect with high net worth individual (HNWI) travellers via tailor-made and multi-channel advertising, and Global Blue has already confirmed partnerships with MaxMara, Aquazzura, Fortnum and Mason and Longchamp for 2018.

The London lounge, takes the total number of Global Blue VIP lounges across Europe to seven, with lounges located in Paris, Milan, Munich, Venice, Rome and Madrid already attracting more than 130,000 visitors in 2017.

Global Blue’s London Lounge is the first of its kind in the UK market and marks the group’s second largest, featuring four rooms that offer a variety of marketing opportunities and space for brands to engage with affluent shoppers.

Within the lounge, brands have the option to takeover an entire room, allowing them to tell their story through creative means such as showcasing craftsmanship or broadcasting runway shows through VR headsets or by taking over video displays featuring their brand messages.

Visitors to the lounge can take advantage of the early tax free refunding service, complimentary Wi-Fi access, a dedicated shopping consultancy and five multi-lingual experts to help them “relax, refresh and refund,” said Global Blue in a press release.

August was chosen as the launch month of the seventh opening in London, after data from Global Blue revealed that the summer month is “fast becoming” one of the UKs strongest months for international spend. In 2017, figures for August increased by 7 percent compared to the previous year and by 16 percent amongst Chinese shoppers.

Derrick Hardman, managing director UK and Ireland at Global Blue said in a press release: ‘After witnessing the incredible success of each Global Blue Lounge across Europe, we are thrilled to be opening the UK’s first VIP Globe Shopper Lounge in London. The Lounge’s luxury environment will offer unprecedented added-value for both our Globe Shoppers and merchant partners.

“For the first time, our merchant partners will be able to create new relationships with VIPs through bespoke, interactive opportunities. We are very much looking forward to delivering this exciting initiative in August, which will further boost the appeal of London to affluent Globe Shoppers.”

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of New West End Company, which represents 600 businesses in London’s West End and Mayfair, added: “With a quarter of visitors to London’s West End and Mayfair coming from abroad and spending on average 3.5 billion pounds a year, the opening of the VIP Globe Shopper Lounge will be a great addition to an already world-class shopping experience.”

The London Lounge is located on Albemarle Street and will be open from 10am until 7pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm until 6.30pm on Sunday.