Gucci launches two flagship stores on Tmall

Gucci has partnered with Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion to bring its fashion and beauty categories to Tmall's consumer-base of more than 750 million Chinese shoppers.

The brand will launch two flagship stores on the platform, with the first one opening on December 21. This store will offer products in Gucci's fashion lines, while the second store will exclusively feature beauty items. This store will open in February 2021.

“Gucci has strategically invested in and cultivated a 'digital first' approach globally, including the establishment of a dedicated Chinese digital ecosystem over the past years," Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci, said in a press release.

"Today’s announcement therefore represents the next step in this strategy as we provide our customers in China with an authorized, customized e-commerce experience on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion in partnership with Alibaba.”