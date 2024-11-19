Gymshark opens pop-up store in New York City

British fitness and apparel brand Gymshark has opened its first US pop-up store in over seven years in New York City.

Located at 105 Wooster Street in SoHo, the 3,800 square-foot pop-up will be open until the end of January 2025 and comes in preparation for Gymshark’s first US flagship store, which is expected to open next year.

Gymshark pop-up on Wooster Street, New York City Credits: Gymshark

Gymshark has a long-standing relationship with New York, opening its first-ever pop-up in 2017 in collaboration with former athlete Nikki Blacketter. That store, located on Mercer Street, saw queues snake around the block and has acted as the blueprint for the brand's many events and stores in recent years.

In September, the British brand also hosted its biggest-ever event, Lift NY, which saw thousands of lifters and athletes come together at Pier 36 for a weekend of training, and the company opened its North American Headquarters in the city.

Gymshark preps for New York City flagship opening in 2025 with a holiday pop-up

Mitch Healey, retail and events director at Gymshark, said in a statement: “The sheer appetite for fitness in New York is plain to see. You just have to walk a few blocks to see tonnes of people draped in gym kit going to or from their sessions. As we approach the holiday season, we wanted to give our community a destination where they can get hold of their favourite sets, as well as hang out with us.

“As we gear up to opening our first US flagship store, Wooster Street is the perfect venue to bring a taste of what our community can expect from a Gymshark retail experience. And just in time for the holidays too.”

The Wooster Street pop-up has been decorated in a holiday twist, bathed in red with a Christmas tree made of weights, an advent calendar locker room and a wrapping station. It also offers Gymshark’s range of classic fitness apparel and exclusive merchandise.

Gymshark has two permanent UK stores on Regent Street and Stratford Westfield in London, and an outlet store at Bicester Village, which opened in October and will run until January. It also announced in September that it would be opening its first permanent store outside the UK in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, later in the year.

The British-based fitness brand hasn't confirmed where or when the flagship will open in New York City - just that it will be in 2025. The expansion into North America is being led by former Abercrombie and Fitch executive Kim Dolder, who was appointed general manager of North America in April. Dolder is based in the New York office and has been tasked with growing brand awareness and physical experiences for the brand’s community in the region.

