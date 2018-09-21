H&M’s Weekday opens store in Helsinki, to launch Monki in Newcastle

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) selling merchandise under labels such as H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, Arket and Afound, opened doors to a new Weekday store at the REDI Shopping Centre, in Helsinki on September 20, 2018. The company also announced that it plans to open a new Monki concept store at the Intu Eldon Square shopping centre in Newcastle.

New Weekday store opens in Helsinki

For the 620 sqm Weekday store spread across two floors, the company said that it created an updated store experience, working with ultra-modern and unique elements to maintain the nerve and aesthetics of the brand within the shopping mall environment.

“We feel the REDI Shopping Centre is a great match for our modern and youthful approach to fashion. We can already see through our online shop that Finnish customers really appreciate our brand experiences and seasonal collections, so we are happy to bring a physical store back to Finland," said David Thörewik, Managing Director of Weekday in a statement.

H&M to launch Monki outlet in the UK

“We are excited to announce our further expansion with Newcastle” said Jennie Dahlin Hansson, Managing Director at Monki, adding, “We have such a strong fanbase in the UK and look forward to continuing to share the Monki experience with even more of our UK community.”

The new 340sqm Monki outlet, the company said, will bring the brick and mortar experience to Newcastle with each detail in the store carefully inspired by the Monkiverse, to allow the unique storytelling experience to come to life. The company also announced that on the opening day Newcastle customers will be treated to a 20 percent discount all day.

Picture credit:Weekday, Monki