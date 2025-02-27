Hanes launches heritage inspired capsule collection with Urban Outfitters

Apparel manufacturer HanesBrands has partnered with lifestyle and youth retailer Urban Outfitters to launch an exclusive capsule collection that leverages Hanes almost 125-year legacy.

The Hanes Heritage x Urban Outfitters capsule collection includes 29 pieces of innerwear and loungewear for men and women that mix iconic styles from Hanes over the years with current trends. This includes boxer briefs, ribbed tanks, crew socks, and t-shirts made from soft cotton, all inspired by items from Hanes century plus archive of designs. Key pieces in the collection include cropped sweatshirts, oversized beefy t-shirts, and boxers with a throwback Hanes logo on the waistband.

The Hanes Heritage x Urban Outfitters capsule collection Credits: Hanes

“Our collaboration with Urban Outfitters gives Hanes a new platform to showcase our brand as one of America’s most iconic labels,” said Jane Newman, chief design officer of HanesBrands, in a statement. “Few brands have the longevity and legacy that Hanes has, and we had a ton of fun diving into our history together with Urban Outfitters to design this collection. It offers a youthful, vintage twist on the Hanes staples that have made us the beloved brand that we are today.”

“At UO, we are committed to offering our customers an assortment that both meets their needs but also creates a sense of discovery,” said Marybeth Cahill, chief merchandising officer at Urban Outfitters, in a statement. “We think the Hanes Heritage x UO collection blends nostalgia with modern versatility - and we are excited for our customers to check it out.”

The Hanes Heritage x Urban Outfitters capsule collection Credits: Hanes

The new Hanes Heritage x Urban Outfitters capsule collection is exclusively available at Urban Outfitters online and in selected stores, with prices ranging from 10 dollars to 45 dollars.