Ikea and Savile Row tailor William Hunt partner up to create three-piece suits

Ikea has partnered up with Savile Row tailor William Hunt to give a few lucky customers the closest experience to being in bed all day. Hunt created four exclusive three-piece suits using the same fabrics Ikea uses for its sofas and bedding.

The suits will be given away in a contest on Ikea’s website, where one must answer the following question: “how are you a maverick with fabric in your home?” The question relates to Ikea’s new campaign, which encourages customers to express their personality in their home decor the same way they would with their outfits.

This is not the first time Ikea’s name is associated with fashion: last year, the Swedish company collaborated with extinct French brand Colette to make a special version of their Frakta plastic bag.

Ikea has also poked fun at Balenciaga’s blue carry shopper bag, which resembled Frakta, instructing shoppers to look for “the original”.

Pictures: Ikea and Balenciaga website