In Picture: Missguided's store opening in Bluewater

Missguided has opened its second store in London. Located in Bluewater shopping center in Kent, the store opening follows on from the highly anticipated opening of Missguided's debut flagship store in Westfield Stratford City and sees the retailer expand on its 'On-Air' store concept.

The new 16,199 square foot store features Missguided original store concept, developed by creative agency Dalziel & Pow, which has been adapted to suit the single floor location. Unique to the new Bluewater site in the carnivalesque 'House of Mirrors' which reflects digital content from the store's screens on the mirrored ceiling.

In addition, mirror-finish columns, floor to ceiling digital screens which play the brand's campaigns and pink neon signage add to the store experience. An open storefront aims to invite consumers in who are meant with a large-scale banana installation within the entrance area. In the store's fitting rooms, infinity mirrors continue the pool party theme, which includes palm tree wallpaper.

Flexible fixtures allow for a quick transformation of the store environment in order to ensure the store offers consumers a new experience each time. The store design aims to disrupt conventional retail interiors by encouraging consumers to explore and share their shopping experience via social media.

Photos: Courtesy of Missguided and D&P