Missguided to open second store at Bluewater

Fast fashion retailer Missguided is set to open its second standalone store at Bluewater, following on from the successful launch of its debut store in Westfield Stratford City last November.

The 16,000 square foot store will be situated on Bluewater’s lower Rose Gallery and will mark the brand’s first standalone store outside London, adding to its two concessions in Selfridges’ Birmingham and Manchester stores.

The new store, which is set to open this summer, will be designed by Dalziel and Pow and will stock all of Missguided’s collections including fashion, lingerie and nightwear, activewear, maternity and bridal.

Nitin Passi, founder of Missguided, said: “Bluewater is a great brand match for Missguided and we already have a strong following across the catchment via our e-commerce site. Combined with the work Land Securities has done to create the ideal store, we have the perfect opportunity from which to grow our brand and are looking forward to a very successful future at Bluewater.”

Russell Loveland, portfolio director at Land Securities, co-owner and asset manager of Bluewater, added: “Signing Missguided for the store that marks the brand’s move out of London is a major milestone for Bluewater and a great way to begin 2017.

“Missguided is also the latest step in our strategy of continual evolution of Bluewater’s offer. Last year, more than 20 new brands opened, a number of whom created statement stores unique to Bluewater. Missguided joins an exciting line-up that differentiates Bluewater from any other location in the UK.”

In the last 12 months, more than 100,000 square foot of new or enhanced space has been introduced at Bluewater. This includes upsized stores for H&M and Fat Face, which opened its 40,000 square foot regional flagship in November, and the shopping centre also became the location for Mint Velvet’s first store in a non-high street location.

Images: courtesy of Missguided