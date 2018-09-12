In pictures: 10 Corso Como New York

Iconic Italian concept store 10 Corso Como opened last week in New York. Like all other 10 Corso Como shops around the world (the company also operates retail spaces in Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo), the New York store was designed by Kris Ruhs and offers a selection of products in the fashion, food, art and design categories, curated by former fashion journalist Carla Sozzani.

The store also features a café and an art gallery, which debuted with an exhibition dedicated to the German photographer Helmut Newton. Set up in collaboration with the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin, the exhibition features 45 original photos from 1972-1983.

10 Corso Como’s New York store is located at the upcoming Seaport District, which is also set to host stores by Roberto Cavalli and Sarah Jessica Parker later this fall.

Curious about what 10 Corso Como’s first North American location looks like? Take a look in the pictures and video below.

Images: courtesy of 10 Corso Como