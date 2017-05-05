In Pictures: H&M Opens largest UK store

London - H&M is set to open its largest UK & IE store to date on May 5, 2017. Located at Westfield Stratford City, the new flagships store features floor-space over 5070 square meters making it one of the largest stores in H&M's global portfolio.

The new flagship store will offer shoppers H&M's entire fashion range, including Ladies, Menswear, Divided and Kids, across three floors. The store will also feature H&M's Home and Beauty ranges, in dedicated sections which see the Westfield Stratford stores become one of London's first "full concept flagship stores."

H&M biggest store in the UK & IE opens at Westfield Stratford City

At the moment there seems to be little slowing down the aggressive expansion scheme of Swedish fast-fashion chain H&M. In order to reach its growth target, H&M aims to increase sales in local currencies by 10 to 15 percent each year with high profitability. And what better way to attract customers than with a new flagship store?

"H&M are delighted to be expanding in Westfield Stratford City," said Carlos Duarte, H&M's Country Manager for UK & IE. "The new store is not only the largest in the UK & IE, it is also one of H&M's largest Global Flagships. This gives us an exciting opportunity to showcase our entire fashion offering to both new and existing customers."

To mark the opening of its biggest flagship store H&M is gifting the first 500 customers in line an exclusive goodie bag, as well as a 25 percent discount wristband which can be used for their entire purchase on the day itself. Shoppers who make a purchase today will also be eligible for a complimentary manicure in store, as well as access to a braid bar. For those who spend more than 30 pounds in store, H&M is also offering access to its monogramming and patch studio for garment personalisation.

The flagship store opening comes as H&M after H&M relocated and expanded its Covent Garden store in order to offer a dedicated beauty area. H&M opened its first store in the UK back in 1976. Now 40 years later it current has more than 260 stores across the UK and Ireland, operating in total more than 4,100 stores in 62 countries around the world.

Photos: Courtesy of H&M