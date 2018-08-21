Look inside: Hugo Boss' German headquarters

Times are changing in retail office space: inflexible tasks in tiny, uninspiring offices are now a thing of the past. The contemporary working environment demands flexibility, and self-innovation of employees. The Hugo Boss campus in Metzingen, Germany, which employes 2500 people, has been designed specifically to facilitate internal communication in an open and interactive way.

In the Swabian headquarters, the German fashion retailer designed a bright and spacious atmosphere in its office buildings that seamlessly blend into the green surroundings. This locations, which boasts multiple sustainability certificates, features a canteen and coffee bars, as well as provides employees with team building exercises and sports activities.

Hover over the images to discover more.

Photos: Hugo Boss

This article was published earlier on FashionUnited.de.

Author: Barbara Russ