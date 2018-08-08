In pictures: Zalando's new fashion campus in Berlin

The Zalando Campus in Berlin is currently being prepared with construction expected to be complete by the 10th anniversary of the company, in September. The new office structure, in Friedrichshain, will accommodate 5,000 employees and aims to reflect all the creative and innovative atmosphere of the German capital. Take a look at the interactive pictures of the new campus being built, as well as and inside look at other Zalando buildings.

Hover over the images to discover more.

An inside look at Zalando's new headquarters and other office locations

Photos: Zalando