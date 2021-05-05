Inditex launches AR game for Pull & Bear girls collection

Spanish apparel giant Inditex, which owns Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, and Pull & Bear, has ventured into the world of gaming. Via its youth brand Pull & Bear, the company has launched ‘Pacific Game’, an augmented reality (AR) game available on Facebook and Instagram.

The game forms a part of Pull & Bear’s ‘Pacific girls’ collection, launched in collaboration with Facebook’s Creative Shop, the brand said in a press release. By making the game available via Facebook and Instagram, the clothing chain hopes to reach Generation Z consumers in particular.

Users can open the game via the front camera function on Instagram, embarking on a virtual journey from California to Tokyo. Pacific Game users then move their head to navigate between obstacles, and collect points on the way.

Pacific Game is available on Pull & Bear’s official website and on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

With the launch of Pacific Game, Inditex follows in the footsteps of luxury brands like Burberry, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton, and retail brands such as Adidas and Puma, that have introduced fashion to the world of video games over the past few years.