Italy's retailers and boutiques forced to close in coronavirus outbreak

Italy has ramped up its lockdown measures in order to contain further spread of the coronavirus, forcing the closure of all nonessential retailers, including boutiques, department stores and multi-brand establishments.

On Wednesday the country saw total infections increased to 12,462 with 1,028 in intensive care, and deaths totalling 827.

“This is a challenge that puts a strain on the national health system but also our economy,” Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte said. “In the choices that I have made up to now I have taken account of all interests. But I made a deal with my conscience, we will always put the health of Italians first.”

“The country needs the responsibility of each of us, the responsibility of 60 million Italians who make small sacrifices every day for the duration of this emergency,” Conte stated.

As Italy braces itself for a recession, the economic impact on the fashion industry is starting to show. Companies are adjusting their quarterly and annual sales figures, with many forecasting losses. Many supply chains that either start or pass through China have severely been disrupted, with delays in orders reaching retailers or not being fulfilled.

While global fashion weeks went ahead without major disruptions, the resort season held in spring, one of fashion’s most lucrative, has been canceled by most major houses.

Two of the biggest events in watches and accessories, Baselworld and Watches & Wonders (formerly Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, or SIHH), have also been canceled. In a statement Baselworld said: “By postponing the show to January 2021, we have found a solution that enables the industry and all our customers to avoid losing a full year and at the same time reset their calendars for the beginning of the year, a period that is conductive to the presentation of their new products, new trends and order taking. This postponing will also allow Baselworld to continue developing and bringing new formats and solutions as well as improvements to the new concept we propose.”

On Thursday the United States announced it will ban all flights from Europe entering America with the exception of arriving from the UK, effective from Friday. The moment of goods will not be effected by the ban.

Image: Pexels