Jacquemus opens first US store in New York

French contemporary fashion label Jacquemus has opened its first US store in New York to offer its American consumers the full “curated vision” of founder and designer Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Located on the corner of Spring and Wooster Streets in SoHo, New York, the two-storey, 2,906-square-foot boutique is housed within a 19th-century townhouse, designed by architectural firm OMA to offer the “intimate feeling of being home,” an idea conceived by Jacquemus as though it was his own house.

The retail design brings Jacquemus’ Parisian and provincial influences to the streets of New York with an oyster white exterior and an open layout inside, featuring Bourgogne stone sourced in France for the floor, laid in a pattern inspired by French castle pavements. White stucco alternates with light wood, while banana yellow curtains in the fitting room add a pop of colour, and the railings on the staircase and the merchandise racks were created from wrought iron crafted by an Italian artisan.

Jacquemus store SoHo, New York Credits: Jacquemus

The store also features a mix of furniture designed by OMA, acquired by Jacquemus, and special loans from Christie’s, including two Frank Lloyd Wright wood side chairs (circa 1956). There is also a Chaise Croisillon from Jean Royere and a ‘Slipper chair’ by Jean Dunand and Bertrand Lacroix that belonged to Madeleine Vionnet are among the mid-century pieces that are part of the brand’s own collection.

Other art pieces on display include lithographs by Aristide Maillol and Joan Miro, an engraving by Pierre Bonnard and photographs by Peter Schlesinger and Wolfgang Tillmans. The bronze sculptures in the space are by Aristide Maillol on loan from Galerie Dina Vierny.