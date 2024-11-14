Jacquemus to open doors of London boutique this weekend

French house Jacquemus, which set up shop in New York in October, will open the doors of its first London address for one weekend only. From November 15 to 17, Jacquemus will welcome its London clientele in a setting designed in-house, nestled at 33 New Bond Street, a shopping destination particularly renowned for luxury houses, including Chanel, Fendi, Alaïa and Chloé.

This is not the first time that Jacquemus has distributed its products in London. The new boutique comes after the brand hosted a pop-up store in the Selfridges department store in 2022. Plans for this latest opening, however, had already been revealed last October, when Drapers magazine explained that Jacquemus was in the middle of negotiations to obtain this commercial space, which was then occupied by the Richard Green art gallery.

To celebrate the event, the brand is offering its customers the chance to enjoy a tea ceremony, following English traditions, during which they can try to win a “Bisou Chaine” bag in the store.

The opening of a London address is part of a dynamic retail strategy of the brand, which is developing its physical presence through experiential pop-up stores around the world. To date, Jacquemus has three of its own boutiques, including two permanent ones located in Paris and New York.