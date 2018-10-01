JD. com launches new e-commerce platform in Thailand

China’s e-commerce giant JD. com has expanded to Thailand by partnering up with local retailer Central Group. The duo launched e-commerce platform JD Central on September 28, after three months of test operations, a period in which sales have “exceeded expectations” -- according to a company statement. Offering both direct sales and marketplace models, JD Central features several product categories, including fashion, home appliances, books, electronics and music.

“With the launch of JD Central, we are delighted to be taking another exciting step forward in JD’s ongoing journey to serve customers throughout Southeast Asia”, said Vincent Yang, CEO of JD Central, in the statement. JD already operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia and made a strategic investment in Tiki, a B2C e-commerce business from Vietnam.

Fashion companies interested in growing in the Thai market should pay attention to the new platform: during the test period, JD.com noticed that fashion was among the top 3 best selling categories.