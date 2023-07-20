Kidswear Collective opens pop-up in Chelsea

Kidswear Collective, the UK’s fastest-growing pre-loved designer kidswear consignment platform, has opened a standalone pop-up shop in London.

The 850-square-foot shop is located at 164 Walton Street in Chelsea, SW3 and features a curated edit of babywear, kidswear and accessories from 0 - 14 years. The edit comprises last-minute holiday getaway pieces and back-to-school essentials from leading brands, including Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Loro Piana, Bonpoint, and Moncler.

The pop-up also has a dedicated consignment area where customers can drop off items which they would like to sell with Kidswear Collective and are offered on-the-spot valuations.

In addition, there is an indoor sandpit and arts and crafts area featuring eco-inspired activity booklets created in partnership with family member’s club Maggie & Rose to keep children entertained while their parents shop.

Kidswear Collective London pop-up shop Credits: Kidswear Collective

Shoshana Kazab, founder of Kidswear Collective, said in a statement: “Opening our first standalone shop in the heart of London is a dream come true. We opened a pop-up shop in Bicester Village in December 2022, which was our first foray into retail and was an incredible experience.

“Opening a shop in London is exciting in other ways as we are passionate about bringing the luxury pre-loved experience to London-based customers too, and what better place to do it than in Chelsea.” The pop-up is an extension of its successful website and joins its partnerships with leading department stores Selfridges and Fenwick in the UK and Galeries Lafayette in Doha, Qatar.