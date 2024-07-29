L’Agence opens new retail concept in Los Angeles

Los Angeles-based women’s lifestyle brand L’Agence has opened its newest retail concept in Melrose, the L’Agence Jean Bar.

Spanning 1,100 square feet on Melrose Place, the L’Agence Jean Bar features innovative denim filtering technology, designed to help shoppers find their perfect fit. In-store stylists will be available to assist shoppers, while a unique installation will showcase various washes, and fabrication.

L'agence Jean Bar in LA store interior Credits: Josh Cho

Aspects of this new shopping experience will also be implemented on lagence.com this fall, further enriching L’Agence’s online customer journey. Led by co-founder Jeff Rudes, a denim head and industry veteran who was one of the driving forces behind J Brand, the L’Agence Jean Bar aims to transform the denim shopping journey.

L'Agence unveils debut Jean Bar in Melrose, LA

“We immerse her in jeans and tees with an unexpected experience like no other brand in denim, from the moment she is greeted at the door by a sales associate to the time she leaves her denim stylist in the fitting room,” said Jeff Rudes, co-founder and chairman of L’Agence, in a statement. “Service at its best.”

L’Agence Jean Bar in LA store interior Credits: Josh Cho

The new retail opening comes as the brand continues to grow and capture a larger market share within the advanced contemporary category. Officially opening its doors on July 26, the new concept opening comes shortly after L’Agence opened its first European flagship store in Paris, France, just in time for the summer Olympics.

Since adding denim to its collection in 2018, L’Agence has reported ongoing success with its signature styles, including the Margot, Marguerite, and Ruth jeans, which continue to be top sellers. With an expanded range of 35 styles, fits, and washes, L’Agence denim is expected to account for 50 percent of the company's total revenue by 2025.

L'agence Jean Bar store in LA exterior Credits: Josh Cho

L’Agence eyes up international expansion plans

The denim bar opening sees L’Agence continue to expand its retail presence, with the brand welcoming international shoppers to its first flagship store in Le Marais, Paris, which opened on July 3. The Paris store opening is the start of L’Agence international expansion strategy, with plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in Seoul, South Korea later in 2024. Retail remains a crucial component of the brand’s success, with additional US store openings scheduled for Q4 in key markets, including California and Texas, alongside new Jean Bar locations.

“After continuous growth in the US over the last several years, and integrating our new Jean Bar concept, we aim to maintain this upward trajectory and strengthen our presence in the European market,” said Jonny Saven, chief executive officer of L’Agence, in a statement.

L’Agence Jean Bar store in LA interior Credits: Josh Cho

In addition to expanding its physical retail presence in the US and internationally, L’Agence continues to cater to customers' shopping preferences. The brand recently launched live shopping on Instagram, providing an interactive shopping experience. Additionally, L’Agence introduced seasonal catalogs distributed across the US to attract new customers and while finding new avenues to engage its loyal community with the latest collections.