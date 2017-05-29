Love Story: When fashion meets food

They say that the fastest way to anyone's heart is through their stomach. More and more retail companies have added food corners in their stores in order to offer customers a unique shopping experience.

The fashion meets culinary trend can be seen in full swing in London. The heritage label Burberry previously expanded its global flagship store on London’s Regent Street to open its first cafe, named after Burberry’s founder, Thomas’s. At the beginning of 2017, Ralph Lauren launched Ralph’s Coffee & Bar - Mayfair's new hotspot for coffee, cocktails, bar snacks, and shared plates. However, gastronomical concepts are not just reserved for upscale fashion retailers. In February, H&M opened Flax & Kale á Porter - a vegetarian eatery in H&M flagship store in Barcelona. A month later, the group announced it was set to launch a new chain concept ARKET which would incorporate a food corner featuring New Nordic Cuisine, with the first store opening early autumn on Regent Street.

Does the idea of fashion and food get your heart (and stomach) racing? Then check out our interactive map to discover some of the most exciting restaurant/retail concepts in Europe. The journey begins in London (slide 1-3), continues in Amsterdam, Barcelona and Berlin (slide 2-5) to reach Italy (slide 7-10) and end up on a Spanish festival island Ibiza.

Click on 'Start Exploring' and continue by following the arrows, or discover more by simply clicking on the location