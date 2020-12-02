Mackintosh to open a pop-up in Covent Garden

British heritage brand Mackintosh is to open a six-month pop-up store on St James Street in Covent Garden, London.

Opening on December 3, the pop-up boutique will launch with the brand’s spring/summer 2021 collection, alongside its fashion collaborations, and the classic Mackintosh ‘Macs’ that the brand is famous for.

The experimental retail space will house a mix of Mackintosh’s recognisable silhouettes alongside modern interpretations of wardrobe staples such as field jackets, gilets, coach jackets, sculptural outerwear and other ready-to-wear elements.

Current fashion collaborations with 1017 ALYX 9SM, Jil Sander and Cecilie Bahnsen will also be available for purchase.

In addition, as the store is launching at the beginning of the festive season, Mackintosh will include a curated selection of gift items from brands who share the brand’s ethos for craftsmanship and quality.

The Mackintosh pop-up will run from December 3 until April 2021.

Images: courtesy of Mackintosh