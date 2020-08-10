Mango launches virtual chatbot

Mango is moving forward in the digital transformation of its customer service by launching a chatbot. The new website feature aims to improve the customer experience and support the growth of the online channel, which registered close to 900,000 new customers during the first half of 2020.

In a statement, Jordi Álex Moreno, director of Mango IT Systems and Technology, said that this new feature “allows us to move forward with our strategy to equip our technological eco-system with cognitive skills, so that we can focus on transforming data into actions, results and improved decision making. Our technology strategy is evolving, moving from mobile first to AI (artificial intelligence) first.”

The new virtual assistant is available in Mango's 15 main online markets (and translated into 13 languages) and allows the customer to be attended to and guided through the entire online shopping process immediately, at any time of the day, and on any day of the year. The online user can use this new communication channel to query the shopping process or the status of their online orders.

In a statement, Guillermo Corominas, director of the Mango Customer Department, said, “The customer experience is key within our online transformation process. This new state-of-the-art feature allows us to improve the service provided to our customers and their shopping experience, and to improve our levels of service and efficiency in e-commerce.”

This initiative is part of the digital transformation process the company is undergoing, which has required an investment of close to 150 million euros in the e-commerce, technology and customer departments during the last three years.

photo: courtesy of PR Consulting