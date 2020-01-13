Net-a-Porter adds Beauty category to its sustainable platform Net Sustain

Online luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter has expanded its sustainable platform, Net Sustain, by adding a new category for beauty products. Launched in June last year with 26 brands, Net Sustain highlights sustainable brands and helps shoppers identify products that are ethically made. Now, 27 brands have been added in the beauty category, bringing the total across beauty and fashion to 100 brands available through Net Sustain.

Among the new beauty brands are long-standing Net-a-Porter partners like Tata Harper, Aesop and Dr. Barbara Sturm but also new additions like Pai Skincare, One Ocean Beauty, Circumference and Cosmydor.

Net Sustain visitors can select among eight categories to narrow down their search further, for example if a certain product has been locally made; is Fairtrade; uses “considered materials” (according to industry standards like GOTS, OCS, CmiA or BCI); has been made using “considered processes” (as certified by Bluesign, Oekotex, Nordic Swan, the EU Ecolabel, the Leather Working Group or others); is made of “considered ingredients” using those grown and produced with a significantly reduced amount of water, waste, carbon and pollution; reduces waste; is cruelty-free or vegan.

“Each individual product has been vetted and fits within one or more of these pillars, and they will be badged according to each pillar so that items can be easily identified,” explained Net-a-Porter’s beauty director Newby Hands according to Glossy magazine.

The beauty and personal care industry with its often liquid products contributes a great deal to the growing mountain of plastic waste with disposable packaging and product wrappers that are often fully or partially unrecyclable. Identifying brands that go the extra mile for the environment makes sure that consumers have a choice when it comes to not only good products but also responsible packaging.