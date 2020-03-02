Nike closes European headquarters as employee tests positive for coronavirus

Nike has temporarily closed its European headquarters in Hilversum, The Netherlands, as one its of workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The hub is thought to employ some 2,000 international workers from 80 different nationalities.

According to Dutch news agency ANP, the Nike offices will be shut for two days while a ‘deep cleaning process’ takes place. Staff will be briefed on Tuesday afternoon about resuming work as normal. The infected employee is to be in quarantine at home for 14 days.

“The place is on lockdown,” a security official told Reuters.

As of Sunday, the Netherlands reported 10 cases of infected persons.

Image: Nike office in Canada via Wikimedia Commons