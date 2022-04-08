Nobody's Child launches in M&S stores

Responsible womenswear brand Nobody’s Child has launched in 10 Marks & Spencer stores across the UK.

Nobody’s Child was the first brand to launch on M&S.com , as part of Marks & Spencer's strategy to broaden its appeal and boost online growth. This partnership led to M&S investing in the eco-conscious brand in November 2021 . Nobody’s Child still works independently from the high street chain, but now has access to its infrastructure to scale the business.

Its launch in M&S stores is the next step, with Nobody’s Child offering a curated collection of 30 mini and midi dresses in its bestselling shapes and prints in select M&S stores, including Belfast, Cheshire Oaks, Dublin, Gateshead, Liverpool, London Stratford, Manchester, Sheffield, Thurrock and Trafford.

Jody Plows, chief executive of Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “ We are thrilled that our partnership with M&S continues to evolve. The store launches enable us to showcase our collection to loyal and new customers across the UK.

“Myself and the team are passionate that the handwriting that Nobody’s Child has become known for is given even more opportunity to flourish through this new chapter in our journey.”

Nobody’s Child is known for affordable dresses in responsible fabrics and standout prints. Sustainability is at the heart of every range and Nobody’s Child continues to use viscose alternative, Lenzing Ecovero in its spring/summer collection.