November footfall up despite Storm Bert impact

According to data from MRI Software, footfall rose by 2.1 percent from October to November in all UK retail destinations. This was boosted by a 3.6 percent increase in shopping centre footfall, followed by a 3.4 percent rise in retail park footfall. High streets, meanwhile, welcomed a more subdued 0.8 percent uptick.

Compared to the year prior, however, footfall remained largely unchanged due to a shift in the October half term holiday and Black Friday. Footfall rose just slightly at 0.2 and 1.7 percent on high streets and retail parks, respectively, while shopping centres saw a decline of 2.2 percent.

Figures took a particular hit towards the end of the month on the arrival of Storm Bert, which caused footfall to slip 4.6 percent from the week prior across all retail destinations. This contrasted the first week of the month, when the UK witnessed the largest increase in footfall at 6.9 percent week-over-week.

With Black Friday now on the horizon, the event coming a week later than last year, MRI said retailers can expect a “double whammy” for December footfall, notably as payday falls on the same day as Black Friday itself. This, the platform said, “could spark a flurry of consumer activity” after last year’s more challenging period.

In conclusion, MRI added: “November’s results suggest that retail footfall is stabilising which has been further supported by a shift in key holidays and consumer resilience. Retailers should be leveraging data-driven insights to really help them plan and prepare for the final leg of the Golden Quarter ensuring the year closes out on a strong note.”