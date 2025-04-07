Nudie Jeans opens new ‘denim kiosk’ concept in London

Nudie Jeans has opened a new store in east London's Shoreditch, featuring a new ‘denim kiosk’ concept, as part of the Swedish denim brand’s international retail expansion plans, including further openings in the UK, Indonesia and New Zealand.

The new modest-sized London store at 9 Club Row in Shoreditch sees the brand returning to East London following the closure of its Redchurch Street store in October 2024. The new location also marks the first Nudie Jeans location to feature the ‘denim kiosk,’ a window-front repair workshop offering free repairs on all Nudie Jeans denim.

The design of the store also features a curated retail experience, including a selection of the brand’s latest jeans, tops, and accessories collections, alongside a second-hand denim proposition, and acts as a local distribution hub. The move reduces the need for air freight to fulfil online orders, as it ships orders from the nearest Nudie Jeans store and transported locally by road.

Nudie Jeans Shoreditch store Credits: Nudie Jeans

Commenting on the new concept, Martin Gustafsson, chief creative officer at Nudie Jeans, said in a statement: "This repair shop takes inspiration from a denim kiosk, where meticulous attention to detail defines the space. It’s almost as if the space itself is in charge - you simply follow its lead. Stocked with a full denim range for both men and women, the kiosk is densely packed, from the concrete floor up the pine shelving, all the way to the clay-coloured ceiling. The result? It’s like an architectural mortadella - layered, rich, and full of character.

“The design celebrates craftsmanship and sustainability. A repair workshop is on display in the window, inviting customers to witness denim restoration in action. Inside, an indigo-stained, panelled wall unfolds just like denim twill. We’re also ensuring flexibility for the future - all store fittings and furniture are designed to be reused and reassembled in new locations, making moves or redesigns more sustainable and efficient.”

Nudie Jeans Shoreditch store Credits: Nudie Jeans

Founded in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2001, Nudie Jeans has 27 repair shops across the US, Europe, Australia and Asia, including in Stockholm, Sydney, London, and Los Angeles, as well as having 16 Repair Partners and more than 600 resellers around the globe. In 2024, Nudie Jeans repaired more than 73,000 pairs of jeans worldwide.

During Q2, the brand is preparing to open its first store in Manchester, as well as in Bandung in Indonesia and Auckland in New Zealand as part of its international retail expansion programme.

Nudie Jeans Shoreditch store Credits: Nudie Jeans