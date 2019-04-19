Polo Ralph Lauren joins line-up at Liverpool One

American luxury brand Polo Ralph Lauren has opened the doors of its new 1,900 square foot store on Liverpool One’s Peter’s Lane.

Showcasing both menswear and womenswear, the new store has been designed by an in-house team to showcase the brand’s classic American style with a mix of references to collegiate sports and the great outdoors. The opening comes as part of the brand’s growth strategy announced last year to expand across the UK and Europe, and deliver sustainable, long-term growth and value creation.

Commenting on the opening in a statement, Alison Clegg, director of asset management at Grosvenor Europe, said: “Polo Ralph Lauren joins our exceptional international retail offer alongside HugoBoss, Flannels, and Beauty Bazaar Harvey Nichols along sought-after Peter’s Lane. We are thrilled to see the luxury line-up flourish, further establishing Liverpool One as a premium UK fashion destination.”

