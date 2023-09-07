Primark expands click-and-collect to womenswear

Value fashion and homeware retailer Primark is expanding its click-and-collect service to include womenswear for the first time from September 13.

The expansion means that up to 1,000 womenswear products will be available to shop online, joining the kidswear and nursery products already part of the click-and-collect trial service.

This means that far wider womenswear choices will be available to customers as featured ranges are usually only available in larger Primark stores, such as the retailer’s popular Edit collection, which features more premium fabrics, blends and detailing, and its specialist womenswear, lingerie and nightwear ranges including maternity, breast cancer, period pants and menopause collections.

In addition, the womenswear offering will include Primark’s autumn/winter collections and a selection of in-store bestsellers available in an extended range of colours and styles as online-exclusive options.

There is a minimum order value of 10 pounds for the service with no delivery charges, and customers can choose a day to collect, up to eight days ahead, from their chosen store.

Primark womenswear Credits: Primark

The click-and-collect expansion will be available to the 57 trial stores across Greater London, the North West of England and North Wales, including Primark’s multi-storey flagships on either end of London’s Oxford Street and in the centres of Manchester, Liverpool and Sheffield, through to smaller high street locations such as Hackney and Hammersmith in the capital and Lancaster and Llandudno further north.

The click-and-collect trial, which launched in November 2022, started with 25 stores across the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales and rolled out to a further 32 stores in Greater London in July.