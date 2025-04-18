A look into Puig's retail strategy for Dries Van Noten

Madrid – The most perfect harmonisation of universes around fashion and beauty supports Puig’s diversified business model. This is what could be discovered behind the walls of the new Dries Van Noten “boutiques”, one of the main houses in the Spanish multinational’s portfolio, which just opened in London and Tokyo.

These openings serve as a perfect introduction to how Puig intends to continue elevating its fashion houses. They also integrate and address the three pillars of its operations, structured around “Fragrances and Fashion”, “Make-up” and “Skin Care”, from a single strategy. Recently, two new Dries Van Noten stores opened to the public in London and Tokyo, reflecting the distinctly international character of the Spanish company, whose revenue comes from different regions of the world. The UK, Spain, France and Germany are among its top 10 markets, with the US as its main global market.

Dries Van Noten store in Hanover Square, London, UK. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

Regarding the London store, Puig has boosted Dries Van Noten within the UK market. The company opened its first standalone store in London, a 270 square metre “boutique” spread over two floors. It is located at the intersection of Brook Street and Hanover Square. Dries Van Noten now occupies a former bank building. It is steps away from Oxford Street and near the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London. This shows the strategic location that Dries Van Noten has secured in London.

Inside, the Belgian fashion house offers a curated selection of its fashion, fragrance and beauty products, demonstrating the synchronicity of its various universes, which the group and brand have fostered in this first London store. The ground floor features womenswear prêt-à-porter and beauty collections, while the basement is dedicated to menswear collections. Throughout the store, there are art and design pieces, including signed lithographs by David Hockney, an engraving signed by Man Ray, and a bronze lamp designed by Vladimir Slavov.

Dries Van Noten store in Hanover Square, London, UK. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

Dries Van Noten store in Hanover Square, London, UK. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

Dries Van Noten store in Hanover Square, London, UK. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

These pieces enhance the shopping experience. “The Dries Van Noten store in London offers a fusion of history, fashion and creativity,” said the Belgian fashion house. “Each detail invites visitors into an intimate space where craftsmanship discreetly flourishes, celebrating the beauty of simplicity”. The brand has always championed this, and it continues to do so with its first London store. This “boutique” offers “an immersive journey through fashion, perfume and beauty, antiques and design”.

Reopening in Tokyo

Alongside the first London store, Puig has also boosted Dries Van Noten in Asia by renovating and reopening its Tokyo store. The two-storey retail location is in Tokyo's Aoyama district, and it reopened earlier in April. The store underwent refurbishment and improvements on the original space, which was designed by Belgian interior designer Gert Voorjans.

Dries Van Noten store in the Aoyama district of Tokyo, Japan. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

Dries Van Noten store in the Aoyama district of Tokyo, Japan. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

Dries Van Noten store in the Aoyama district of Tokyo, Japan. Credits: Dries Van Noten.

The store's new atmosphere combines fashion, art and design, similar to the new London store, but with a specific local twist. The interior integrates the brand's European spirit with Japanese aesthetics, creating a contemporary and eclectic atmosphere. It serves as the perfect backdrop for displaying the Belgian fashion house's latest womenswear fashion and beauty and menswear fashion and fragrance offerings.

“Originally conceived by the renowned Antwerp-based interior architect Gert Voorjans, the concept of the store continues to evolve, maintaining its distinctive character,” even after the latest renovation. The spatial characteristics and sensations that were originally intended for the “boutique” have been retained. Dries Van Noten said, “Fostering exploration”, the space allows visitors to interact with the collections at their own pace, all within an intoxicating atmosphere. The “design seamlessly blends European and Japanese influences, creating a unique immersive experience”.