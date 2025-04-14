Pull&Bear unveils new retail concept with Oxford Street flagship

Youth fashion brand Pull&Bear, part of the Inditex group, has reopened its UK flagship store on London’s Oxford Street with a new retail concept to reflect its refreshed “modern identity”.

The 15,000-square-foot flagship, located at 213 Oxford Street, spans two floors and has been reimagined with a digitised design and immersive retail concept tailored for today’s Gen Z shopper, defined by innovation, interaction, and versatility.

Pull&Bear Oxford Street flagship store in London Credits: Pull&Bear

The concept aims to embody Pull&Bear’s youthful, relaxed, and dynamic spirit. It features a futuristic, minimalist aesthetic, white and metallic finishes mixed with industrial touches, modular displays and luminous details to “guide customers through curated fashion zones”.

In a statement, Pull&Bear explains that the layout prioritises “product-led navigation,” allowing its collections to take centre stage while inviting “exploration and self-expression” and sets the tone for future openings as it looks to offer a forward-thinking, interactive shopping experience.

Pull&Bear Oxford Street flagship store in London Credits: Pull&Bear

Highlights include a modular and rooms display system offering an immersive wide-angle view, which the retailer says enhances product visibility and presentation. There is also digital communication integrated throughout the space via multi-position screens and polycarbonate light bars, as well as fitting rooms, including a dedicated “infinity area” for TikTok-friendly content creation.

The flagship also features a dedicated space for Pull&Bear’s sub-brand, STWD, which debuts with an exclusive unisex collection available only at this location. A preview of this limited drop was also revealed ahead of its upcoming pop-up launch in Milan.

Pull&Bear Oxford Street flagship store in London Credits: Pull&Bear

The full range of Pull&Bear women's and men's apparel, footwear and accessory collections are distributed across the store in themed zones, such as preppy, urban, and workwear-inspired edits, which have been designed to “cater to the diversity of the Pull&Bear community”.

The retail store is also equipped with assisted self-checkout tills as part of the retailer’s ongoing digitisation to streamline the in-store journey, alongside online pick-up and drop-off points.

Pull&Bear Oxford Street flagship store in London Credits: Pull&Bear

Pull&Bear Oxford Street flagship store in London Credits: Pull&Bear

Pull&Bear Oxford Street flagship store in London Credits: Pull&Bear