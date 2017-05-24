Quiz partners with Zalando

Womenswear retailer Quiz has partnered with Zalando to offer its products via its German site, as the retailer looks to expand its international presence and online offering.

Quiz is set to launch a direct dispatch model with online giant Zalando, where all customer orders are completed and shipped from Quiz's distribution centre in Glasgow, Scotland. A core range of Quiz's collection, including a range of eveningwear, occasion wear, and dressy casual wear will be available through the German site, with plans to roll out to the UK and France website domains shortly after.

"Zalando is constantly on the lookout for new brand partners and we are very happy that Quiz is now available via the Partner Programme for our consumers in Germany," said Carsten Keller, VP Direct-to-Consumer at Zalando. "Through the Partner Programme, brands and retailers can integrate their own e-commerce stock into the Zalando fashion store."

"Quiz brings a fast fashion offering to our consumers with evening wear and the latest trends at a good value. By connecting their stock to our platform, we complement and enhance our assortment. Consumers get the chance to buy fashion items at Zalando that might not have been available in their country beforehand."

Sheraz Ramzan, Business Development Director of Quiz, added: "Zalando is a key strategic partner as we look to expand our reach and deliver a great brand experience to customers in these markets. We are seeing fantastic growth online and our partnership with Zalando further reinforces our plans to expand our international presence and make our offering more accessible to women all over the world."

"Quiz will continue to expand its online capabilities with ongoing investment in our own sites as well as actively seek mutually beneficial partnerships." The partnership follows on from Quiz recent reopening of its flagship store in Westfield Stratford City, as the womenswear retailer continues to expand.

Photos: Quiz