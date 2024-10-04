Rains making waves: Pop-up in Galeries Lafayette

Rains has opened a pop-up space at the Paris Haussmann location of French luxury retailer Galeries Lafayette.

The 30 square meter temporary space is located in an atrium in the menswear area, Rains announced on Thursday. The Danish outerwear brand will also be stocking some of the shop windows for the period until October 14.

Rains has its typical product range for the pop-up - from unisex fleece to winter-proof puffers - as well as the highlight, the "Askim" parka from the newly introduced thermal collection in khaki. The absolute eye-catcher is a digital waterfall that stretches from the ground floor to the ceiling and is accompanied by a suitable sound.

"Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann is one of our most valuable retail partnerships that we intend to continue to nurture and expand in the coming years," says Rains CEO Steen Borgholm. "This was a project for us as a brand and we are thrilled that Galeries Lafayette has allowed us to engage with their customers in a Rains-style way to educate and inspire them across the full range of our product offering and brand."

The pop-up is part of the brand's recent retail strategy, which includes expanding into the European market and recently opening its first store in Milan.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.