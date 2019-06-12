Saint Laurent takes over former Colette location with Rive Droite

Rive Droite, a cultural and creative concept store created by Saint Laurent, has opened on rue Honoré in Paris according to an announcement from the brand. Aptly named after the luxury fashion house’s Rive Gauche line, the space — which was conceptualized by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello — will serve as a retail destination for “expression, exchange and lifestyle.”

Located at the historic location of the now-closed Colette at 213, rue Honoré 75001 in Paris, Saint Laurent Rive Droite showcases a variety of products including exclusive pieces and limited editions. There is also a library, vintage, music, photography and art. It will also host a series of performances and exhibitions among the events and cultural exchanges.

Through this concept store, Saint Laurent provides its customers with an immersive experience to the brand, while also enlarging the Saint Laurent world.

Along with the Paris location, there is also a Rive Droite location in Beverly Hills, California. Located at 469 Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. These stores are meant to create a universe of Saint Laurent bigger than the clothing the fashion house creates, all the while injecting the spirit of the brand into every corner of the brand.

Images: Courtesy of Saint Laurent