Selfridges to focus on sustainability

Selfridges is leading the UK retail effort to combine sustainability, innovation and luxury.

Last week Selfridges' Creative Director, Linda Henson, stated the company would be embracing its mantra of 'buying better, inspiring change' and taking steps to implement these over the next five years.

Both at Selfridges and its partner businesses, like de Bijenkorf in The Netherlands, its buying offices have participated in mandatory sustainability workshops. The goal is for the group to reduce its carbon footprint by 15 percent, while by 2021 the store’s top 30 brands will need to have developed clear sustainability agendas.

As part of its commitment to retail sustainable fashion, Selfridges will display a Positive Luxury butterfly symbol which will inform consumers which brands can be trusted to adhere to a standard of sustainability and commitment to quality, design, quality and craftsmanship.

Selfridges is currently in the middle of a refurbishing programme, which it has extended to its ground floor accessories hall. The second phase is due for completion in November of this year at a cost of 300 million pounds.

Photo credit: Positive Luxury mark