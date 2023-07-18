Selfridges turns pink with Barbie-inspired activations

Destination Barbie has landed at luxury department store Selfridges in London, with several exclusive Barbie-inspired activations, from Barbie at The Corner Shop, a pop-up in The Toy Shop, and windows featuring official costumes from the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Corner Shop at Selfridges has been reimaged as a place where Barbie would shop and hang out in London, complete with the first-ever Barbie Dream Wardrobe Rental by Selfridges Rental, curated by stylist and art director Theo White, featuring looks from the doll's 64-year history, with era-defining outfits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Fans can also pay tribute to Barbie's 250+ careers with looks inspired by 'Dream CEO Barbie,' 'Dream Fairytale Barbie, and ‘Barbiecore’ edits.

Barbie at The Corner Shop, Selfridges Credits: Selfridges by Lewis Ronald

Barbie at The Corner Shop will also host beauty looks by Lisa Eldridge, who created the make-up for Dua Lipa’s Barbie the Movie soundtrack ‘Dance the Night’ music video, and customers can book Barbie-inspired hair and nail services.

The pop-up also includes shoppable items that Barbie and Ken might select for their own Dreamhouse and wardrobe, featuring Rodarte, Ganni, Avavav, Marine Serre, House of Sunny and Endless Joy, as well as an accessories edit, including the likes of Alaia, Versace, and Judith Leiber. There is also official Barbie the Movie merchandise, such as the movie toy line and Impala x Barbie roller skates.

Barbie windows at Selfridges, London Credits: Selfridges by Lewis Ronald

To celebrate the Barbie takeover two Selfridges windows adjacent to the main store entrance have been turned pink and feature two iconic Barbie the Movie scenes re-created in London. A Barbie disco scene features the official disco costumes with the sequin jumpsuit worn by Margot Robbie and the white and gold jumpsuit worn by Ryan Gosling, making Selfridges the only place in the UK to see real-life movie costumes. Barbie’s dressing room scene has also been re-created showcasing the pink and white gingham dress and two-piece skirt suit worn by Robbie in the movie.

Barbie’s takeover at Selfridges also continues in Manchester and Birmingham with a pop-up featuring dolls from the movie and other Barbie merchandise.

Judd Crane, executive buying director at Selfridges, said in a statement: “Barbie is such an interesting pop culture icon. We fell in love with the idea of Barbie shopping and spending time at Selfridges.

“We’ve been following the creative trajectory of the “World of Barbie” over the last decade, embracing inclusive attitudes and positivity. The Barbie brand today and new movie inspired us to take action and bring Barbie to life for this conceptual take on Barbie’s dream world.”

