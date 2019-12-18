Shackleton opens first pop-up in London

Luxury British outerwear brand Shackleton has opened the brand’s first pop-up store in London’s Mayfair.

The 2,000 square foot Shackleton pop-up at 68 Duke Street in London will be open until March 2020 and will showcase the brand’s 2019/2020 range of pioneering apparel including jackets, knitwear, layers and accessories which appear under the ‘Engineered for Extremes’ seasonal theme.

Martin Brooks, chief executive of Shackleton, said in a statement: “December to February is the peak season for winter wear and having a physical presence will help us to build profile and engage with customers. Shackleton product is technically superior to anything else on the market, so we really need customers to touch and feel it to appreciate the difference.

“Most customers have a ‘aha, I get it.’ response when they put one of our jackets on – it’s half the weight and far warmer than any other jacket in its class (and feeling much more discerning!). We’re looking at opening a permanent space next September, so this is a very important toe in the water for us.”

Alongside the core collection will be the British brand’s recent collaboration with camera brand Leica to design the world's first expedition photographer's jacket. This is highlighted with a photography exhibition of limited edition prints by renowned award-winning explorer and photographer, Martin Hartley featuring images taken from Antarctica, the Arctic and the Himalayas.

Shackleton is a British brand inspired by the extraordinary life of polar titan, Sir Ernest Shackleton and offers expedition-grade apparel design in London, and made in the UK and Italy. Shackleton is a fur-free brand and all the down used in their jackets and parkas is RDS certified.

Image: courtesy of Shackleton